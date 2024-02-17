2026 MGRA VENDORS

Food truck spaces are limited and are on a first come, first paid guarantee. Food truck spaces are $100.00 for the weekend. All food trucks must be up to date MO Health Department, and have it visibly hung. There is an option to rent tables at the cost of $5.00 per table. Included with your booth fee are two (2) passes to get into the arena area, to watch the Rodeo. We do ask that you stay the entirety of the Rodeo. You are responsible to provide your own shelter/canopy if you would like. We will need your electrical needs to run your truck 3 weeks prior to the start of the rodeo.