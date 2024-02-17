2026 MGRA VENDORS

Hosted by
About this event
Food truck spaces are limited and are on a first come, first paid guarantee. Food truck spaces are $100.00 for the weekend. All food trucks must be up to date MO Health Department, and have it visibly hung. There is an option to rent tables at the cost of $5.00 per table. Included with your booth fee are two (2) passes to get into the arena area, to watch the Rodeo. We do ask that you stay the entirety of the Rodeo. You are responsible to provide your own shelter/canopy if you would like. We will need your electrical needs to run your truck 3 weeks prior to the start of the rodeo.
Each booth is a 10 x 10 space with electricity are $60.00 for the weekend; with the option to buy more than one space at $60.00 per space. Vendors will be provided with 1 table and 2 chairs at no cost. There is an option to rent more tables at the cost of $5.00 per table. Included with your booth fee are two (2) passes to get into the arena area, to watch the Rodeo
If you require extra tables for vendor space request them here. Cost is per table.
Each booth is a 10 x 10 space with electricity are $40.00 for either Saturday or Sunday; with the option to buy more than one space at $40.00 per space. Vendors will be provided with 1 table and 2 chairs at no cost. There is an option to rent more tables at the cost of $5.00 per table. Included with your booth fee are two (2) passes to get into the arena area, to watch the Rodeo
