Giving Back Charity Trivia and Silent Auction Night November 2024

For $25 plus fees, come enjoy an all-you-can-eat pizza, wings, salad, pasta, garlic knots, and non-alcoholic drink buffet. All while helping benefit The Horizon League. The Special Needs Development Group (The Horizon League) is a 501c3, and the mission of the organization is to provide children and adults with physical, social, and cognitive disabilities the opportunity to participate in adaptive programs. Classes and programs are planned according to the principles of Therapeutic Recreation (TR). TR uses strategies to address the social/emotional, cognitive, physical, and leisure needs of those impacted by illness, injury, or disability. Programs are open to all individuals ages 5 years and older with cognitive and physical disabilities. Adapted Leagues are played on the Horizon Field, (4000 S. Main Street). The Horizon League is a cushioned rubberized turf designed for athletes with special needs. The field has wheelchair-accessible dugouts and a flat surface to eliminate any barriers. Programs offered include adapted sports leagues (Fall Baseball, Spring Baseball, and Summer Kickball), Social programs (Bingo, Trivia, and Special Events), and Summer Day Camp. Volunteers are a vital part of the success of the Horizon League. Each Horizon League player is assigned a “buddy” for each athletic game. Community volunteers are from local high schools, churches, or nonprofit organizations that help participants during the game. The buddy is on the field and in the dugout to assist the player during the game or program.

For $25 plus fees, come enjoy an all-you-can-eat pizza, wings, salad, pasta, garlic knots, and non-alcoholic drink buffet. All while helping benefit The Horizon League. The Special Needs Development Group (The Horizon League) is a 501c3, and the mission of the organization is to provide children and adults with physical, social, and cognitive disabilities the opportunity to participate in adaptive programs. Classes and programs are planned according to the principles of Therapeutic Recreation (TR). TR uses strategies to address the social/emotional, cognitive, physical, and leisure needs of those impacted by illness, injury, or disability. Programs are open to all individuals ages 5 years and older with cognitive and physical disabilities. Adapted Leagues are played on the Horizon Field, (4000 S. Main Street). The Horizon League is a cushioned rubberized turf designed for athletes with special needs. The field has wheelchair-accessible dugouts and a flat surface to eliminate any barriers. Programs offered include adapted sports leagues (Fall Baseball, Spring Baseball, and Summer Kickball), Social programs (Bingo, Trivia, and Special Events), and Summer Day Camp. Volunteers are a vital part of the success of the Horizon League. Each Horizon League player is assigned a “buddy” for each athletic game. Community volunteers are from local high schools, churches, or nonprofit organizations that help participants during the game. The buddy is on the field and in the dugout to assist the player during the game or program.

More details...