Logo
Quasi Studios, INC
Payment method*
Or pay another way
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA, their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By confirming your payment, you agree to Zeffy's Privacy Policy.

Quasi Studios Memberships

Here is more information ...

As a Member of Quasi Studios, you are a part of a collective of filmmakers, Content creators, educators, and playmakers.

Based on the type of Membership, you will be granted access to film equipment and audio equipment, lighting, the studio, and many other services we offer. 

Including but not limited to

Video Production

- Audio Production

- Green Screen

- Editing

- Writing

- Show Development

- VFX

- Short Films

- Music Production

- Event Planning

- Content Distribution

Free forms by