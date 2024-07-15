Quasi Studios Memberships

Here is more information ...

As a Member of Quasi Studios, you are a part of a collective of filmmakers, Content creators, educators, and playmakers.

Based on the type of Membership, you will be granted access to film equipment and audio equipment, lighting, the studio, and many other services we offer.

Including but not limited to

- Video Production

- Audio Production

- Green Screen

- Editing

- Writing

- Show Development

- VFX

- Short Films

- Music Production

- Event Planning

- Content Distribution