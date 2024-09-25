2025 Chicago NFBPA Annual Sponsorship

Annual Silver Sponsor: $10,000.00 The Annual Silver Sponsor will receive the following benefits: Two (2) tickets to five (5) Executive Speaker Series events, invite to VIP Reception Invitations to one (1) Private Membership event (Two (2) tickets) One (1) VIP Table with ten (10) seats at the Marks of Excellence Dinner and Awards Ceremony, two (2) invitations to the VIP Reception Marketing and collateral placement at key events Featured on signage at NFBPA Events One Quarter-Page prominent Ad placements in both digital and hard copy Program Ad Books Special nametag recognition as sponsor of the event Listed on NFBPA website as a sponsor for your selected eventsPAGE 5

