2025 Chicago NFBPA Annual Sponsorship

The Annual Gold Sponsor will receive the following benefits:
Three (3) tickets to all Executive Speaker Series events
Invitations to all Public Policy Forums
Invitations to one (1) Private Membership event (Two (2) tickets) One (1) VIP Table with ten (10) seats at the Marks of Excellence Dinner and Awards Ceremony, four (4) invitations to the VIP Reception Entrance to select VIP events
Marketing and collateral placement at key events
Featured on signage at NFBPA Events
One Half-Page prominent Ad placements in both digital and hard copy Program Ad Books
Special nametag recognition as sponsor of the event
Annual Silver Sponsor
$10,000
Annual Silver Sponsor: $10,000.00
The Annual Silver Sponsor will receive the following benefits: Two (2) tickets to five (5) Executive Speaker Series events, invite to VIP Reception
Invitations to one (1) Private Membership event (Two (2) tickets) One (1) VIP Table with ten (10) seats at the Marks of Excellence Dinner and Awards Ceremony, two (2) invitations to the VIP Reception Marketing and collateral placement at key events
Featured on signage at NFBPA Events
One Quarter-Page prominent Ad placements in both digital and hard copy Program Ad Books
Special nametag recognition as sponsor of the event
Listed on NFBPA website as a sponsor for your selected eventsPAGE 5
