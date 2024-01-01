VCFamilia Annual Awards Reception

Join us for the inaugural VCFamilia Awards Reception, a black-tie event celebrating Latine achievements in venture capital. As the largest global community of Latine venture capitalists, VCFamilia supports more than 500 VCs from their first days in the industry to raising their own funds.

This prestigious event, with support from Pivotal Ventures and J.P. Morgan, will take place during LA Tech Week on October 14, coinciding with the culmination of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The cost of the event ticket for the VCFamilia Awards Reception includes entry to the black-tie awards, food and drinks, networking opportunities with prominent figures in VC, and a commemorative program highlighting the evening’s events and honorees.

Celebrate the remarkable contributions of Latine VCs by purchasing your tickets and consider making an additional donation to support VCFamilia’s mission. This is an awards ceremony you don't want to miss!



if the cost of the ticket is prohibitive, please email [email protected] with more information.

----

VCFamilia normalizes the Latine experience in venture and provides the network, resources, and guidance to grow and empower more diverse checkwriters and fund managers. Our mission is to create an open and inclusive environment for current and future Latine investors to thrive. VCFamilia brings Latine cultures into the venture community and increases representation in investment roles. We are part of LaFamilia Foundation.