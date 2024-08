Dear MS 447 School Community:





The 8th grade graduation committee presents a yummy fundraiser to raise money to help mitigate the cost of the 8th grade overnight trip & celebrate Lunar New Year. Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao has been Michelin-recommended

for nine consecutive years and deemed “The City’s Best Soup Dumplings” by Eater, New York Magazine, Grub Street and Gothamist. Jiaozi (Dumplings) are symbols of luck and prosperity and are a fitting start to a new year.