Get your friends, family, and co-workers together for a fun gingerbread house building competition supporting The C.A.R.E Group (Moore Buddies Mentoring & Moore County Literacy Council)!

We will have basic gingerbread house kits for participants to pick up and begin building. There's just one catch...you have to fundraise to get your decorations!

For every $20 you raise, we will add another decorating element to your list! You can only decorate with the items you gain from fundraising!

Team registration begins on November 1st thru November 7th. Space is limited to 30 teams this year.

We will have our 4 categories:

Kids

Family

Adults

Business

Initial voting will happen online. The top 3 in each category will be invited to our annual holiday event to be judged live in person! Trophies and prizes included!





Timeline:

November 1st-7th: Register Your Team

November 1st-13th: Start Fundraising for Decorations (every $20 raised gets you another candy!)

November 17th & 18th: Pick up your gingerbread house kits

November 17th-27th: Start creating your prize winning gingerbread house!

November 21st-28th: Turn in your photos and story

November 29th-December 1st: Online Voting

December Date TBD: Top 3 in each category will be voted on in person at our Christmas Event!