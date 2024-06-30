Threads of Hope Sponsor 2024

DIAMOND SPONSOR
As a Diamond Sponsor, you will receive the following:
- 2 tables of 8 guests each at the event
- Inclusion of company logo in all digital and print marketing, including website, social media, digital ads and event program
- Mention at the event
- 10 raffle tickets
DIAMOND SPONSOR
As a Diamond Sponsor, you will receive the following:
- 2 tables of 8 guests each at the event
- Inclusion of company logo in all digital and print marketing, including website, social media, digital ads and event program
- Mention at the event
- 10 raffle tickets
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
GOLD SPONSOR
As a Gold Sponsor, you will receive the following:
- 1 Table for 8 guests at the event
- Inclusion of company logo in all digital and print marketing, including website, social media, digital ads and event program
- Mention at the event
GOLD SPONSOR
As a Gold Sponsor, you will receive the following:
- 1 Table for 8 guests at the event
- Inclusion of company logo in all digital and print marketing, including website, social media, digital ads and event program
- Mention at the event
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
SILVER SPONSOR
As a Silver Sponsor, you will receive the following:
- 1 Table for 8 guests at the event
- Inclusion of name in all digital and print marketing, including social media and event program
SILVER SPONSOR
As a Silver Sponsor, you will receive the following:
- 1 Table for 8 guests at the event
- Inclusion of name in all digital and print marketing, including social media and event program
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
BRONZE SPONSOR
As a Bronze Sponsor, you will receive the following:
- 1 Table for 8 guests at the event
- Inclusion of name in event program
BRONZE SPONSOR
As a Bronze Sponsor, you will receive the following:
- 1 Table for 8 guests at the event
- Inclusion of name in event program
Add a donation for House of Hope Orlando
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!