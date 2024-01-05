Hartford Lions Soccer Academy Store

Stay warm and show your support for the Hartford Lions Soccer Academy with our exclusive winter hat! Crafted for comfort and style, this cozy cuffed knit hat features the academy's emblem, making it a must-have for soccer enthusiasts. Grab yours now and tackle the winter chill in Lion Pride.
* 100% Acrylic
* Stretchy and Cozy Fabric
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
Stay warm and show your support for the Hartford Lions Soccer Academy with our exclusive winter hat! Crafted for comfort and style, this cozy cuffed knit hat features the academy's emblem, making it a must-have for soccer enthusiasts. Grab yours now and tackle the winter chill in Lion Pride.
* 100% Acrylic
* Stretchy and Cozy Fabric
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
HLSA Winter Black Hats
$20
Stay warm and show your support for the Hartford Lions Soccer Academy with our exclusive winter hat! Crafted for comfort and style, this cozy cuffed knit hat features the academy's emblem, making it a must-have for soccer enthusiasts. Grab yours now and tackle the winter chill in Lion Pride.
* 100% Acrylic
* Stretchy and Cozy Fabric
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
Stay warm and show your support for the Hartford Lions Soccer Academy with our exclusive winter hat! Crafted for comfort and style, this cozy cuffed knit hat features the academy's emblem, making it a must-have for soccer enthusiasts. Grab yours now and tackle the winter chill in Lion Pride.
* 100% Acrylic
* Stretchy and Cozy Fabric
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
Light Blue T-Shirt
$15
HLSA T-shirt with Logo displayed at the front. Light Blue colored.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
HLSA T-shirt with Logo displayed at the front. Light Blue colored.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
Grey T-Shirt
$15
HLSA T-shirt with Logo displayed at the front. Grey colored.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
HLSA T-shirt with Logo displayed at the front. Grey colored.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
Black T-shirt
$15
HLSA T-shirt with Logo displayed at the front. Black colored.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
HLSA T-shirt with Logo displayed at the front. Black colored.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
White T-shirt
$15
HLSA T-shirt with Logo displayed at the front. White colored.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
HLSA T-shirt with Logo displayed at the front. White colored.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
Maroon Hoodie
$30
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
Sand Hoodie
$30
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
Mint Green Hoodie
$30
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
Indigo Blue Hoodie
$30
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
Heather Dark Maroon Hoodie
$30
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
Irish Green Hoodie
$30
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
Purple Hoodie
$30
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
Sport Grey Hoodie
$30
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
Old Gold Hoodie
$30
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
Navy Hoodie
$30
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
Garnet Hoodie
$30
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
Heliconia Hoodie
$30
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
Antique Cherry Red Hoodie
$30
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
HLSA Hoodie with Logo displayed at the front. Grab yours now and tackle the Spring and fall weather with Lion Pride.
Shipping/Pickup:
We ship via your mailing address or you can pick up your order at the field.
Add a donation for Hartford Lions Soccer Academy, Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!