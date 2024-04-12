CFCY East MD Youth Camp - Camp Promise

"Camp Promise"

April 12-14, 2024

Summit Grove Camp (140 S Front St., New Freedom, PA 17349





The CFC-Y Youth Camp is a 3-day retreat for teens ages 12 to 17. The retreat has sessions that present the basic gospel truth about God's love, who is Jesus, repentance and faith, the power of the Holy Spirit, and growing in the Spirit.





The camp is led by youth peer leaders and is overseen by adult coordinators. Parents are welcome to drop off their teens on Friday evening and be back to join the last session on Sunday at 9:30 am.





For questions, please contact our CFC-Y East Chapter Coordinators:

Gari: (240) 755-5259, [email protected]

Joy: (240) 386-9376, [email protected]