PMC at Newport All Charity Match Day

Join us at Newport Polo on July 14th for All Charity Day! All ticket sales through the Pan Massachusetts Challenge (PMC) will go directly to supporting Dana Farber Cancer Institute and cancer research.





Adult tickets are $25, and children under 15 are free (please note how many children's tickets you will need when you check out). A PDF of tickets will be emailed to you after purchase. Please present your tickets at the gate. Tickets are for lawn seating so be sure to bring a blanket and chair to best enjoy the evening.





Each ticket will receive (2) complimentary beverages and light refreshments will be available at our tent. You are also welcome to pack a picnic and BYOB. Newport polo will have some refreshments available for purchase. Look out for the PMC banner to to find our tailgate tent!





Gates open at 3 pm and the match starts at 5 pm.





Newport Polo Grounds

250 Linden Lane

Portsmouth, RI

Match Status: 401-846-0200 (please check regularly in inclement weather)

www.nptpolo.com





There is no rain date for this event. All ticket sales are final. There are no refunds or exchanges.