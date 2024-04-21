St. Jude Presents: Nana and Me Fashion Show

There is a special bond between grandmothers and grandchildren. Come make new memories with your Nana or by attending a unique fashion show! This is a great opportunity for grandsons and granddaughters to spend quality time with their Nana's, Grandma's, Mimi's, Great Grandma's, GG's, Great-Great Grandma's, Aunties who are considered Nana's and more! It will certainly be a fun night for all ages!





What this event is:

A Nana and Me Fashion Show





Event Details:

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM- 6:00 PM

Location: MCC Banquet Hall

43133 Ryan Rd,

Sterling Heights, MI 48314





Ticket Prices: $75 per Adult

$35 for Kids 10 and Under

$700 For a Table of 10

Tickets include: Family-Style Lunch, Music, Raffles, Games, Fashion, and Unlimited Fun for Grandma's, Great Grandma's, Great-Great Grandma's and their grandchildren.





For more information, call Ann at 248-250-1428 or message us on Facebook at St. Jude Orphans.





**All proceeds go directly to widows and orphaned children in Iraq.**