Corporate Sponsorship

Summit Sponsor
$10,000
Large Signage at both fundraising events (May and November) Co-branded cups for the first drink while guests arrive Medium Sign also displayed at 8 outings throughout the year 10 tickets to each event and Reserved VIP Tables at Stronger than Cancer
Trailblazer Sponsor
$5,000
Medium Signage at both fundraising events (May and November) Medium Sign is also displayed at 2 outings of your choosing throughout the year 6 tickets to each event and Reserved VIP Table at Stronger than Cancer
Explorer Sponsor
$3,000
Medium Signage at both fundraising events (May and November) Medium Sign also displayed at 1 outing of your choosing throughout the year 4 Tickets to each event
Nature’s Venue Sponsor
$2,500
Includes Logo Placement at the Entrance of the Venue and on the handout.
Campfire Cheers Sponsor
$1,250
Logo placement at the bar.
Joyful Rhythm Sponsor
$1,000
Logo Placement at/near the performer(s)
Trailside Feast Sponsor
$500
Logo placement at the Food Table.
Tranquil Treasures Sponsor
$500
Logo placement at the Raffle Table.
Trail Guide Sponsor
$250
Sponsor a cancer patient and their guest to attend the event! Recognition on handout
Trail Marker
$100
Help advance the mission of Joy Us and expand the number of families impacted by contributing to the cause. Recognition on social media
