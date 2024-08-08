Corporate Sponsorship

Large Signage at both fundraising events (May and November)
Co-branded cups for the first drink while guests arrive
Medium Sign also displayed at 8 outings throughout the year
10 tickets to each event and Reserved VIP Tables at Stronger than Cancer
Trailblazer Sponsor
$5,000
Medium Signage at both fundraising events (May and November)
Medium Sign is also displayed at 2 outings of your choosing throughout the year
6 tickets to each event and Reserved VIP Table at Stronger than Cancer
Explorer Sponsor
$3,000
Medium Signage at both fundraising events (May and November)
Medium Sign also displayed at 1 outing of your choosing throughout the year
4 Tickets to each event
Nature’s Venue Sponsor
$2,500
Includes Logo Placement at the Entrance of the Venue and on the handout.
Campfire Cheers Sponsor
$1,250
Logo placement at the bar.
Joyful Rhythm Sponsor
$1,000
Logo Placement at/near the performer(s)
Trailside Feast Sponsor
$500
Logo placement at the Food Table.
Tranquil Treasures Sponsor
$500
Logo placement at the Raffle Table.
Trail Guide Sponsor
$250
Sponsor a cancer patient and their guest to attend the event!
Recognition on handout
Trail Marker
$100
Help advance the mission of Joy Us and expand the number of families impacted by contributing to the
cause.
Recognition on social media
