Cherith Crossing Development

When you donate to gold, you are contributing toward the creation of a development that could potentially help many experiencing homelessness. Your contribution could be used toward ending the cycle of a family living in the streets, a homeless woman with a child huddling in a tent waiting for help to come. You will also be prominently mentioned under our web based, exclusive, publicly viewed Gold Benefactor List. You will also get priority access to any fundraiser events held by Cherith Crossing + an exclusive pin acknowledging your prominent gold status.
Ruby
$7,500
Valid until February 20, 2027
You're not just contributing to the development of homes and services that will quickly house many experiencing homelessness, but you will be provided with a beautiful plaque that is prominently displayed in building under the Ruby Benefactor Wall. You will also get priority access to any fundraiser events held by Cherith Crossing + an exclusive pin acknowledging your prominent ruby status.
Sapphire
$10,000
Valid until February 20, 2027
Sapphire is an incredible stone, vibrant and full of beauty. When you become a Sapphire donor, you are becoming part of the vibrant and beautiful mission of housing families and other's experiencing the horrible impact of homelessness. You will be ending a bureaucratic cycle that impedes hope instead of spreading it and sustaining it. With Sapphire, you are the Change Agent bringing Cherith's mission to life. With this donation, you will become a Sapphire member with an exclusive pin indicating your sapphire status, plus a unique and beautiful plaque on the Sapphire Wall in the building and priority access to any fundraiser events held by Cherith Crossing.
The Circle
$25,000
Valid until February 20, 2027
The Circle is an extraordinary and exclusive role. You get access to and become a non-voting member on Cherith's Board of Overseers. You will have an opportunity to voice what you believe to be beneficial to Cherith and influence change. In conjunction to this prestigious role, you will have a plague predominately displayed in the lobby of the development under the exclusive Circle Wall + priority access to any fundraiser events held by Cherith Crossing with access to the President's Table no extra cost + an exclusive pin acknowledging your prominent status.
