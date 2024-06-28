Compassion in Action

Platinum sponsors receive 2 tables (16 seats), triple bingo cards per guest and 100 raffle tickets, logo on LMR website with link for 1 year, logo on event program, logo on bingo cards, and recognition on LMR social media, intense feelings of altruism and purpose and great sleep.
Platinum sponsors receive 2 tables (16 seats), triple bingo cards per guest and 100 raffle tickets, logo on LMR website with link for 1 year, logo on event program, logo on bingo cards, and recognition on LMR social media, intense feelings of altruism and purpose and great sleep.
Gold
$2,000
Gold sponsors receive 1 table consisting of 8 seats, double bingo cards per guests, and 75 raffle tickets, logo on LMR website with link for 1 year, logo on event program, logo on bingo cards, and recognition on LMR social media, kudos, purpose.
Gold sponsors receive 1 table consisting of 8 seats, double bingo cards per guests, and 75 raffle tickets, logo on LMR website with link for 1 year, logo on event program, logo on bingo cards, and recognition on LMR social media, kudos, purpose.
Silver
$1,000
Silver sponsors receive 1 table( 8 seats, 1 set of, bingo cards per guest, 50 raffle tickets, logo on LMR website with link for 1 year, logo on event program, logo on bingo cards, and recognition on LMR social media, tingly feelings knowing someones life is better because of you.
Silver sponsors receive 1 table( 8 seats, 1 set of, bingo cards per guest, 50 raffle tickets, logo on LMR website with link for 1 year, logo on event program, logo on bingo cards, and recognition on LMR social media, tingly feelings knowing someones life is better because of you.
Bronze
$625
Bronze sponsors receive 1 table ( 8 seats) 1 set of, bingo cards per guest, 16 raffle tickets, logo on LMR website with link for 1 year, logo on event program, logo on bingo cards, and recognition on LMR social media, the satisfaction of knowing you make a difference.
Bronze sponsors receive 1 table ( 8 seats) 1 set of, bingo cards per guest, 16 raffle tickets, logo on LMR website with link for 1 year, logo on event program, logo on bingo cards, and recognition on LMR social media, the satisfaction of knowing you make a difference.
Individual
$75
Individual sponsors receive 1 seat, 1 set of bingo cards. 1 raffle ticket and good feelings knowing that you matter!.
Individual sponsors receive 1 seat, 1 set of bingo cards. 1 raffle ticket and good feelings knowing that you matter!.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!