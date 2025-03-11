Hosted by

Forum Theatre Company

About this event

Forum Theatre Company's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

330 N Broadway St, Wichita, KS 67202, USA

Spa MD and Innovative Vein item
Spa MD and Innovative Vein
$100

Starting bid

This basket from Spa MD and Innovative Vein is valued at $375. Buy it and you will get a customized facial, body lotion, body oil, Shea Butter Body Cream, Lavendar Lime Shower Steamers, and a Honey Dew Crush Candle. Thanks to Spa MD and Innovative Veins for this donation. Visit them at 10523 E. 21st Street.
Chiefs Charcuterie Board item
Chiefs Charcuterie Board
$50

Starting bid

This fun charcuterie board is a great gift for a Chiefs fan! The board is 14 x 9 comes with a Rabbit Creek Farmhouse dip and cheeseball mix and a spreading knife. Donated by Meg Scrivner.
Handmade Egyptian Handbag item
Handmade Egyptian Handbag
$50

Starting bid

You won't believe how soft the leather is in this handmade black shoulder strap handbag made in Egypt. The purse has 2 zippered pouches and 2 dividers. Donated by Helene Longhofer.
Bag of Goodies from Trader Joes item
Bag of Goodies from Trader Joes
$30

Starting bid

This bag is full of goodies; too many to include in the picture! Included you'll find Chili & Lime Tortilla Chips, Chocolate Strawberry Drizzle Kettle Corn, Rosemary Croissant Croutons, Chili Spiced Mango Slices, Speculoos Cookies, Sparkling Pink Lemonade, Noodles with Soy and Sesame Sauce, Cinnamon Bun Cookies, Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, Chocolate Covered Pretzels, Protein Bar, and Hoisin Sauce. Donated by Trader Joe's.
Tiffany Table Lamp item
Tiffany Table Lamp
$50

Starting bid

This beautiful Tiffany table lamp would be such a cozy way to read a good book! Donated by Kansas Lighting.
Swarski Water Bottle with Metal Straw item
Swarski Water Bottle with Metal Straw
$50

Starting bid

Add some sparkle to your beverage with this Swarski water bottle with a metal straw. Also, accompanying this basket is a $20 Ann's gift certificate. Donated by Ann's Fashions.
Hatman Jack's Scarf item
Hatman Jack's Scarf
$20

Starting bid

This muted tone, unisex scarf would be perfect for cold, windy days. You'll love how soft it is! Donated by Hatman Jack's.
K-State Charcuterie item
K-State Charcuterie
$30

Starting bid

This handmade 10.5 x 5.5 K-State charcuterie board will be perfect for the Wildcat in your life. The gift comes with Rabbit Creek Farmhouse Parmesan Ranch Dip and Cheeseball Mix and a spreading knife. Donated by Meg Scrivner.
Hand Woven Throw Blanket item
Hand Woven Throw Blanket
$75

Starting bid

A handwoven throw blanket will be a great addition on a chilly night. The neutral blues and tan yarn will blend in with lots of decor. Donated by
Collapsible Work Light item
Collapsible Work Light
$30

Starting bid

This Honeywell collapsible work light will be perfect for home projects. It has LED lights and packs away in a small space. Donated by Terry Johnson, State Farm Insurance.
Deep Saute Pan item
Deep Saute Pan
$40

Starting bid

If your pans need an upgrade, this 5.5 Quart T-Fal Deep Saute Pan will be just the thing. It is non-stick and oven safe up to 400 degrees. Donated by Lana and Terry Johnson.
Pet Basket item
Pet Basket
$20

Starting bid

Keep the critters out of your pet food/bird seed, etc, with this Vittle Vault. Additionally, the Fur-Zoff is a great pet hair remover from all your upholstery. Donated by Lana and Terry Johnson.
12 V Jump Starter and Power Bank item
12 V Jump Starter and Power Bank
$65

Starting bid

Keep this portable Jump Starter in your car for emergencies. It also allows you to charge your mobile devices! What a great tool for the unexpected. Donated by Lana and Terry Johnson.
Shocker Charcuterie item
Shocker Charcuterie
$50

Starting bid

This charcuterie board will be a fun addition to any Shocker fan's snack table! The gift comes with a Rabbit Creek Farmhouse Blooming Onion Dip and Cheeseball mix and a speading knife. Donated by Meg Scrivner.
All-Clad 8 Inch Pan item
All-Clad 8 Inch Pan
$50

Starting bid

This 8 inch All Clad pan will be a great addition to your kitchen. It's non-stick and won't warp so it will be your favorite go to pan for years to come. Also included is a fun t-towel! Donated by Lana and Terry Johnson.
Eddie Bauer Packable Sling with Water Bottle item
Eddie Bauer Packable Sling with Water Bottle
$40

Starting bid

This Eddie Bauer Packable Sling Backpack is a convenient way to carry your belongings. It has loads of zippered pockets and even a place to store your sun glasses. Included in the basket is a metal water bottle.
Pet Lover's Basket item
Pet Lover's Basket
$20

Starting bid

If you love animals this is a must have storage container for pet food or bird seed. It will keep the food fresh and other critters out. Also included in a Fur-Zoff pet hair remover. It works great to clean up your upholstery.

