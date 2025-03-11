Forum Theatre Company's Silent Auction

This basket from Spa MD and Innovative Vein is valued at $375. Buy it and you will get a customized facial, body lotion, body oil, Shea Butter Body Cream, Lavendar Lime Shower Steamers, and a Honey Dew Crush Candle. Thanks to Spa MD and Innovative Veins for this donation. Visit them at 10523 E. 21st Street.
Chiefs Charcuterie Board
$50
Starting bid
This fun charcuterie board is a great gift for a Chiefs fan! The board is 14 x 9 comes with a Rabbit Creek Farmhouse dip and cheeseball mix and a spreading knife. Donated by Meg Scrivner.
Handmade Egyptian Handbag
$50
Starting bid
You won't believe how soft the leather is in this handmade black shoulder strap handbag made in Egypt. The purse has 2 zippered pouches and 2 dividers. Donated by Helene Longhofer.
Bag of Goodies from Trader Joes
$30
Starting bid
This bag is full of goodies; too many to include in the picture! Included you'll find Chili & Lime Tortilla Chips, Chocolate Strawberry Drizzle Kettle Corn, Rosemary Croissant Croutons, Chili Spiced Mango Slices, Speculoos Cookies, Sparkling Pink Lemonade, Noodles with Soy and Sesame Sauce, Cinnamon Bun Cookies, Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, Chocolate Covered Pretzels, Protein Bar, and Hoisin Sauce. Donated by Trader Joe's.
Tiffany Table Lamp
$50
Starting bid
This beautiful Tiffany table lamp would be such a cozy way to read a good book! Donated by Kansas Lighting.
Swarski Water Bottle with Metal Straw
$50
Starting bid
Add some sparkle to your beverage with this Swarski water bottle with a metal straw. Also, accompanying this basket is a $20 Ann's gift certificate. Donated by Ann's Fashions.
Hatman Jack's Scarf
$20
Starting bid
This muted tone, unisex scarf would be perfect for cold, windy days. You'll love how soft it is! Donated by Hatman Jack's.
K-State Charcuterie
$30
Starting bid
This handmade 10.5 x 5.5 K-State charcuterie board will be perfect for the Wildcat in your life. The gift comes with Rabbit Creek Farmhouse Parmesan Ranch Dip and Cheeseball Mix and a spreading knife. Donated by Meg Scrivner.
Hand Woven Throw Blanket
$75
Starting bid
A handwoven throw blanket will be a great addition on a chilly night. The neutral blues and tan yarn will blend in with lots of decor. Donated by
Collapsible Work Light
$30
Starting bid
This Honeywell collapsible work light will be perfect for home projects. It has LED lights and packs away in a small space. Donated by Terry Johnson, State Farm Insurance.
Deep Saute Pan
$40
Starting bid
If your pans need an upgrade, this 5.5 Quart T-Fal Deep Saute Pan will be just the thing. It is non-stick and oven safe up to 400 degrees. Donated by Lana and Terry Johnson.
Pet Basket
$20
Starting bid
Keep the critters out of your pet food/bird seed, etc, with this Vittle Vault. Additionally, the Fur-Zoff is a great pet hair remover from all your upholstery. Donated by Lana and Terry Johnson.
12 V Jump Starter and Power Bank
$65
Starting bid
Keep this portable Jump Starter in your car for emergencies. It also allows you to charge your mobile devices! What a great tool for the unexpected. Donated by Lana and Terry Johnson.
Shocker Charcuterie
$50
Starting bid
This charcuterie board will be a fun addition to any Shocker fan's snack table! The gift comes with a Rabbit Creek Farmhouse Blooming Onion Dip and Cheeseball mix and a speading knife. Donated by Meg Scrivner.
All-Clad 8 Inch Pan
$50
Starting bid
This 8 inch All Clad pan will be a great addition to your kitchen. It's non-stick and won't warp so it will be your favorite go to pan for years to come. Also included is a fun t-towel! Donated by Lana and Terry Johnson.
Eddie Bauer Packable Sling with Water Bottle
$40
Starting bid
This Eddie Bauer Packable Sling Backpack is a convenient way to carry your belongings. It has loads of zippered pockets and even a place to store your sun glasses. Included in the basket is a metal water bottle.
Pet Lover's Basket
$20
Starting bid
If you love animals this is a must have storage container for pet food or bird seed. It will keep the food fresh and other critters out. Also included in a Fur-Zoff pet hair remover. It works great to clean up your upholstery.
