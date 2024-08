In honor of our SPINNING GENEROSITY Fundraiser and GIVING TUESDAY we are launching our online raffle TODAY!





It's a WIN-WIN! Support all the work we do at Red's Good Vibes and have a chance to win a BRAND NEW Peloton Bike!





Each raffle ticket is $50 and there is no limit to how many you can purchase! The winner will be announced DECEMBER 16th during our in-studio LizFit ride live on our social media!





EACH TICKET PURCHASED HELPS US DISTRIBUTE MORE THAN 20 MEALS TO OUR COMMUNITIES!