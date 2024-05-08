RSMF COLLECTORS SHOP

About this shop
Limited edition 8" replica of the head on the full size statue at Recreation Park in Binghamton. Weighs a hefty 3.6 pounds. Made to order and shipped directly to you. Price includes shipping in the continental USA.
A full color, printed edition of all newsletters published since 2021. Price includes shipping in the continental USA.
Collector's item! A full color, printed edition of all newsletters published in 2022. Price includes shipping in the continental USA.
In stock! A full color, printed edition of all newsletters published in 2021. Price includes shipping in the continental USA.
Collector's item! A full color, printed edition of all newsletters published in 2023. Price includes shipping in the continental USA.
Collector's item! A full color, printed edition of all newsletters published in 2024. Price includes shipping in the continental USA.
Our fundraising bust to raise money for the statue. Only a few left! 8" tall with autograph plate. Includes shipping in the continental USA.
Liited supply of Binghamton Rumble Ponies creature bobblehead modeled after the TZ Gremlin. Includes shipping in the continental USA
