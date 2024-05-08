Rod Serling Memorial Foundation

Offered by

Rod Serling Memorial Foundation

About this shop

RSMF COLLECTORS SHOP

Rod Serling Statue Bust item
Rod Serling Statue Bust
$175

Limited edition 8" replica of the head on the full size statue at Recreation Park in Binghamton. Weighs a hefty 3.6 pounds. Made to order and shipped directly to you. Price includes shipping in the continental USA.

Newsletter Annual (set of 4) item
Newsletter Annual (set of 4)
$25

A full color, printed edition of all newsletters published since 2021. Price includes shipping in the continental USA.

2022 Newsletter Annual item
2022 Newsletter Annual
$10

Collector's item! A full color, printed edition of all newsletters published in 2022. Price includes shipping in the continental USA.

2021 Newsletter Annual item
2021 Newsletter Annual
$10

In stock! A full color, printed edition of all newsletters published in 2021. Price includes shipping in the continental USA.

2023 Newsletter Annual item
2023 Newsletter Annual
$10

Collector's item! A full color, printed edition of all newsletters published in 2023. Price includes shipping in the continental USA.

2024 Newsletter Annual item
2024 Newsletter Annual
$10

Collector's item! A full color, printed edition of all newsletters published in 2024. Price includes shipping in the continental USA.

Limited edition Rod Serling Bust item
Limited edition Rod Serling Bust item
Limited edition Rod Serling Bust
$125

Our fundraising bust to raise money for the statue. Only a few left! 8" tall with autograph plate. Includes shipping in the continental USA.

Creature Bobblehead item
Creature Bobblehead item
Creature Bobblehead
$50

Liited supply of Binghamton Rumble Ponies creature bobblehead modeled after the TZ Gremlin. Includes shipping in the continental USA

Add a donation for Rod Serling Memorial Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!