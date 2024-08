Join us for a fun filled night of yummy food and fantastic entertainment.





6 - Doors Open

6-6:30 Cocktails

6:30 - Program/Dinner Begins

7:00 - Live Entertainment





Live entertainment includes an Elvis Tribute with Everett Dean, performances by the Centre Stage Dance Studio, and the





DJ stylings of Party Time Excellence Productions!





The hula and limbo contests will be lead by Centre Stage Dancers!





You won’t want to miss it!