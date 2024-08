Come watch the Outlaws play!





Each all day presale pass purchase enters you into the raffle basket drawing!





People 9 and under are free and do not require a ticket to enter.





Bout schedule:

12:45pm Outlaws (Desperadoes) VS Carquinez Roller Derby

2:45pm Bandits VS Sacramento Roller Derby





There will be a snack shack, beer garden, and merch table!





Doors open at 11:30am