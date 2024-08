County Fire Pickleball

2024 Summer Slam Fundraiser Tournament!

$50 a player includes minimun 5 games, T-Shirt, and a drink ticket!

5 games round robin play. Top teams in each division continue to bracket Playoff play.

Medals given to 1st 2nd 3rd place

Open Division includes m/m f/f and f/m teams all in same pool

2.5 Open Beginner

3.0 Open

3.5 Open

4.0 Open

3.0 female/female

3.5 female/female