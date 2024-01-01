Logo
Youth Sports Fundamentals
LEGACY BRICKS (Donor Walk Of FAME)

Youth Sports Fundamentals Has created the donor walk of fame for it's future YSF Community Sports Training Facility. Cement your family or business in history with a legacy Brick.



Purchase a Brick for Donor Walk of Fame (Bricks will laid be at the YSF Community Sports Training Facility)

  1. 4"x 8" BRICK- $250-Standard Brick is 3 lines/ 20 Characters per line (Including spaces and punctuation) 
  2. 8"x 8" BRICK- $1,000-  Brick is 6 Lines/ 20 Characters per line (Including spaces and punctuation)
  3. 16"x 16"- $5,000 (4- 8"x 8" Bricks Grouped together) Is a Custom order!



