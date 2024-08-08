Portland Lesbian Choir

Offered by

Portland Lesbian Choir

About the memberships

Portland Lesbian Choir Memberships 2025-2026

Feb26-Jun26 Spring term dues - $150 lump sum
$150

No expiration

Covers spring term with $0 scholarship.

Feb26-Jun26 Spring term dues - $125 lump sum
$125

No expiration

Covers spring term with $25 scholarship.

Feb26-Jun26 Spring term dues - $100 lump sum
$100

No expiration

Covers spring term with $50 scholarship.

Feb26-Jun26 Spring term dues - $75 lump sum
$75

No expiration

Covers spring term with $75 scholarship.

Feb26-Jun26 Spring term dues - $50 lump sum
$50

No expiration

Covers spring term with $100 scholarship.

Feb26-Jun26 Spring term dues - $25 lump sum
$25

No expiration

Covers spring term with $125 scholarship.

Feb26-Jun26 Spring term dues - Monthly
$30

Renews monthly

Full rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement. $150 total

Feb26-Jun26 Spring term dues - Monthly
$25

Renews monthly

Full rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement. $125 total, $25 scholarship

Feb26-Jun26 Spring term dues - Monthly
$20

Renews monthly

Full rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement. $100 total, $50 scholarship

Feb26-Jun26 Spring term dues - Monthly
$15

Renews monthly

Full rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement. $75 total, $75 scholarship

Feb26-Jun26 Spring term dues - Monthly
$10

Renews monthly

Full rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement. $50 total, $125 scholarship

Feb26-Jun26 Spring term dues - Monthly
$5

Renews monthly

Full rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement. $25 total, $150 scholarship

Feb26-Jun26 Spring term dues - Pay what you can
Pay what you can

Valid until February 20, 2027

If your pledge is different from what's offered, or if you wish to pay into the scholarship fund for other singers, please use this option.

Sep25-Jan26 Winter Term Membership - Lump Sum
$150

No expiration

Covers winter term of 5 months.

Sep25-Jan26 Winter Term Membership - Monthly
$30

Renews monthly

Full rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement.

Sep25-Jan26 Winter Term Membership - Lump Sum75
$120

No expiration

Covers winter term of 5 months with $30 scholarship.

Sep25-Jan26 Winter Term Membership - Monthly
$25

Renews monthly

Partial rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement.

Sep25-Jan26 Winter Term Membership - Lump Sum60
$90

No expiration

Covers winter term of 5 months with $60 scholarship.

Sep25-Jan26 Winter Term Membership - Monthly
$20

Renews monthly

Partial rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement.

Sep25-Jan26 Winter Term Membership - Lump Sum45
$75

No expiration

Covers spring term of 5 months with $75 scholarship.

Sep25-Jan26 Winter Term Membership - Monthly
$15

Renews monthly

Partial rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement.

Sep25-Jan26 Winter Term Membership - Lump Sum30
$60

No expiration

Covers Winter term of 5 months with $90 scholarship.

Sep25-Jan26 Winter Term Membership - Monthly
$10

Renews monthly

Partial rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement.

Sep25-Jan26 Winter Term Membership - Lump Sum15
$45

No expiration

Covers winter term of 5 months with $105 scholarship.

Sep25-Jan26 Winter Term Membership - Monthly
$5

Renews monthly

Add a donation for Portland Lesbian Choir

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!