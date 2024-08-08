Portland Lesbian Choir Memberships 2025-2026

Offered by
No expiration
Covers spring term with $0 scholarship.
No expiration
Covers spring term with $25 scholarship.
No expiration
Covers spring term with $50 scholarship.
No expiration
Covers spring term with $75 scholarship.
No expiration
Covers spring term with $100 scholarship.
No expiration
Covers spring term with $125 scholarship.
Renews monthly
Full rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement. $150 total
Renews monthly
Full rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement. $125 total, $25 scholarship
Renews monthly
Full rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement. $100 total, $50 scholarship
Renews monthly
Full rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement. $75 total, $75 scholarship
Renews monthly
Full rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement. $50 total, $125 scholarship
Renews monthly
Full rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement. $25 total, $150 scholarship
Valid until February 20, 2027
If your pledge is different from what's offered, or if you wish to pay into the scholarship fund for other singers, please use this option.
No expiration
Covers winter term of 5 months.
Renews monthly
Full rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement.
No expiration
Covers winter term of 5 months with $30 scholarship.
Renews monthly
Partial rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement.
No expiration
Covers winter term of 5 months with $60 scholarship.
Renews monthly
Partial rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement.
No expiration
Covers spring term of 5 months with $75 scholarship.
Renews monthly
Partial rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement.
No expiration
Covers Winter term of 5 months with $90 scholarship.
Renews monthly
Partial rate for 1 month of winter term per singer agreement.
No expiration
Covers winter term of 5 months with $105 scholarship.
Renews monthly
