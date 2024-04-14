Alzheimer's Association Fundraising Event at Atlas Restaurant

Greeting esteemed guests, we hope this email finds you well. We are delighted to extend a special invitation to you to join us at Atlas Restaurant for an evening dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer's, in support of Linsey Bailey's journey on Dancing with Atlanta and her efforts to find a cure.

On April 14th, 2024, Michelin Star Chef Freddy Money invites you to be whisked away to a magical evening like no other! Filled with delectable food, entertainment by Bailey Ent, and the spirit of giving. Join us from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with your family, friends, and loved ones for a memorable event that promises to be both meaningful and enjoyable.

This event is not only a celebration of fine dining and entertainment, but also an opportunity to come together for a worthy cause!

Let us raise awareness and support Alzheimer's research while celebrating Linsey Bailey's dedication and achievements! The event cost is $150 and will include an experience curated by the culinary team at Atlas, a welcome drink, and several performances by the sensational talents of Bailey Ent.

We look forward to your presence at this special gathering! Together, let's make a difference and create lasting memories.

Warm regards, Atlas Restaurant Team





Date: Sunday, April 14th

Time: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: Atlas Restaurant (located inside the St Regis Hotel)

Price: $150 per guest





