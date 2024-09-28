Art Central's Small Works Great Wonders Silent Auction 2025

This joyful paint-pour canvas smash by young artCamper Eden Bowen looks like a burst of color that refused to behave — in the best possible way. The paint has puddled, cracked, and stretched into dreamy, marbled shapes, like melted candy meeting a rainbow storm. It feels as if Eden caught chaos mid-giggle and pinned it to a canvas before it could run away. A little wild, a little magical — exactly the kind of wonder only a young artist can make.