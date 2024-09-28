Art Central's Small Works Great Wonders Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
5x7 | Paint Pouring Technique
These flaming, fluid colors against a black-painted canvas practically demand attention. Created using layered paint-pour techniques, this striking small work delivers big drama in a compact size.
Created by Whitney Bucher, artCamper instructor — a piece that proves even a 5x7 can shout “take me home.”
Bid to own it — and support artCentral at the same time.
Starting bid
This gorgeous painting by Tom Jones beautifully captures the captivating wonder of the northern lights. Vivid colors dance across the sky in a mesmerizing blend that draws you in and holds your gaze—just as the real aurora does. A perfect example of how art can bring the brilliance of nature indoors.
Starting bid
This painting by Nadine Burke is a beautiful example of a dreamscape — with rich purples and vibrant yellows moving and dancing across the surface in a way that feels both ethereal and alive. The colors seem to float and blend as if seen in a half-remembered dream, inviting the viewer into a world just beyond waking.
Starting bid
It’s that time of year when the brilliant red amaryllis begins to burst into bloom. Photographer Linda Teeter captures the vivid color and elegant form of this seasonal flower with striking clarity. This bold red floral image is sure to bring a vibrant accent to any room in your home.
Starting bid
This subtle seaside scene captures a quiet moment as a lone seagull gazes out over the water. The artist, Debbie Reed's use of soft, muted colors evokes not only the look of the ocean but also the feeling of salty air and fresh coastal breeze. A calm, contemplative piece that brings the shore indoors.
Starting bid
A jolly white bulldog cruises on a bright red skateboard, tongue out and loving life. With bold lines and candy-colored backgrounds, Connie Miller turns this unlikely skater into pure, playful joy on wheels.
Starting bid
A regal purple bulldog sits like royalty on a bright orange floor, soaking in the world with a serious little face. With bold black outlines and candy-bright colors, Connie Miller turns this wrinkly king of canines into a pop-art character full of quiet, comical dignity.
Starting bid
In this whimsical watercolor by Sammy Hess, a tiny barn huddles in a wild, windswept field while the sky above it swirls like an unsettled sea. The grasses dance in loose strokes — as if whispering secrets to the wind — while the clouds tumble and curl in great teal waves across the sky. Sammy captures that magical in-between moment, right before the rain decides whether to fall or to keep everyone guessing.
Starting bid
This joyful paint-pour canvas smash by young artCamper Eden Bowen looks like a burst of color that refused to behave — in the best possible way. The paint has puddled, cracked, and stretched into dreamy, marbled shapes, like melted candy meeting a rainbow storm. It feels as if Eden caught chaos mid-giggle and pinned it to a canvas before it could run away. A little wild, a little magical — exactly the kind of wonder only a young artist can make.
Starting bid
Stacy Heydt has brewed an entire daydream into one collage — books piled high like a staircase to imagination, teacups balanced with floral grace, butterflies and birds dropping in as if they RSVP’d for teatime. A dragonfly hovers like a tiny enchanted chaperone while a real tea tag dangles into the scene, proving the magic is steeped, not imagined. With its pastel blossoms, patterned background, and the handwritten confession “You’re my cup of TEA,” this piece feels like a secret wish pinned to a teapot — cozy, charming, and sweet enough to sip.
Starting bid
This lively, textured painting by Deborah Roy bursts with thick, joyful brushstrokes in a wild woodland scene. Bright greens, yellows, and blues fill the forest with energy, while playful creatures peek out from the foliage — a pink animal in the lower left, a wide-eyed dark critter on the right, and a shaggy red-maned figure hiding in the center. The paint is applied in thick, expressive layers, giving the whole piece a childlike whimsy and the feeling that the woods themselves are alive and watching.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!