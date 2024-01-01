Blackstone - Ninja Cooler Fundraiser





South Park BMX is hosting a Blackstone and Ninja Cooler Fundraiser to benefit the 2024 Upgrade Project.





South Park BMX is fundraising for our new, modern barrel gate start system, which is safer and will allow South Park BMX to continue to offer a exciting cycling experience to our community.





Ticket cost: $10





When: August 7th at 7pm





Package includes:

36" Omnivore Blackstone Griddle W/Hood

Blackstone Portable Pizza Oven

Ninja FrostVault 50qt Hard Cooler w/ Dry Zone

$250 Dicks Sporting Goods gift card

30-piece Blackstone Accessory Kit, Including Griddle Spatula (Qty. 2) Hamburger Spatula (Qty. 1) Scraper (Qty. 1) Square Egg Rings (Qty. 2) Round Egg Rings (Qty. 2) Grease Cup Liners (Qty. 6) Tongs (Qty. 1) 16 oz. Twist Top Squeeze Bottles (Qty. 2) Small Taco Racks (Qty. 4) Omelet Ring (Qty. 1) Scrub Pads (Qty. 6) Scrub Pad Handle (Qty. 1) Griddle Essentials Cookbook (Qty. 1)





