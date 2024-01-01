Blackstone - Ninja Cooler Fundraiser

South Park BMX is hosting a Blackstone and Ninja Cooler Fundraiser to benefit the 2024 Upgrade Project.
South Park BMX is fundraising for our new, modern barrel gate start system, which is safer and will allow South Park BMX to continue to offer a exciting cycling experience to our community.
Ticket cost: $10
When: August 7th at 7pm
Package includes:
- 36" Omnivore Blackstone Griddle W/Hood
- Blackstone Portable Pizza Oven
- Ninja FrostVault 50qt Hard Cooler w/ Dry Zone
- $250 Dicks Sporting Goods gift card
- 30-piece Blackstone Accessory Kit, Including
- Griddle Spatula (Qty. 2)
- Hamburger Spatula (Qty. 1)
- Scraper (Qty. 1)
- Square Egg Rings (Qty. 2)
- Round Egg Rings (Qty. 2)
- Grease Cup Liners (Qty. 6)
- Tongs (Qty. 1)
- 16 oz. Twist Top Squeeze Bottles (Qty. 2)
- Small Taco Racks (Qty. 4)
- Omelet Ring (Qty. 1)
- Scrub Pads (Qty. 6)
- Scrub Pad Handle (Qty. 1)
- Griddle Essentials Cookbook (Qty. 1)