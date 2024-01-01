Kid's Night at Petri's Place - An Evening Exploring Wildlife

Gather your little explorers for a night of adventure and discovery at our "Kids Night at Petri's Place" event!





This special evening is designed just for kids, offering them a unique opportunity to connect with nature and the captivating creatures that call our sanctuary home.





Here’s what young guests can look forward to:

As dusk settles, we'll embark on a guided tour to see and learn about our resident wildlife. Kids will get up close with friendly opossums, curious skunks, and clever raccoons in their sanctuary habitats. Firefly Magic: Nothing says summer like the twinkling lights of fireflies. We'll wander through fields dotted with wildflowers, watching as these delightful "lightning bugs" light up the night, creating a natural light show that's sure to enchant.

Listen to the soothing sounds of cicadas as they fill the evening air with their unique music, offering a perfect soundtrack to our nocturnal adventure. Storytime Under the Stars: We'll settle down with a fun and engaging wildlife-themed book reading. It's a perfect way to wind down the evening, sparking imaginations with tales of the animal kingdom.

Your participation in "Kids Night at Petri's Place" not only promises a night of fun and learning for your kids but also supports a noble cause.





Proceeds from the evening help us continue our mission to rehabilitate injured and orphaned wildlife, ensuring that these creatures receive the care they need.





So, pack a snack, grab a flashlight, and join us for an unforgettable night where the wild things roam and the stories come alive!





Let your kids' curiosity soar as they experience the wonders of nature in a safe, fun, and educational setting.





Fireflies/Lightning bugs start to come out about 8 to 8:30PM. We can stay out past 8 to ensure everyone sees as many as possible!





*Legal Stuff*

Children must be accompanied by an adult at this event. To keep our animals safe, we'll need to keep voices down (inside voices around animals at all times). Although being at the sanctuary is exciting, we can't allow running, screaming, grabbing and other behavior that excites the animals. This is upsetting to the animals.