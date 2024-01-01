We’re Not Our Hearts Burning (Sharing with One)

September 24-29, 2024





Retreat Theme The pages of scripture are full of stories about sojourns of encounter with the Divine. Whether mythical, historical, or parabolic, all of these narratives speak to our own interior encounter with God. Throughout our retreat we will explore three biblical sojourns not merely as past events, but as the story of our own journey into God, or rather, God’s journey into the heart of every living person. The pristine beauty, rolling mountains, and dramatic coastlines of Point Reyes National Seashore provide the perfect landscape to explore the connection between these ancient biblical narratives and our own encounter with God today. The story of the Exodus will come to life on the shores of the Pacific as we contemplate the ways in which God leads us from inner the slavery of our attachments to spiritual freedom, from social chaos to interior peace. As we walk the winding paths to Mount Vision, the wayward journey of the prodigal son will speak anew about the God who rushes out to meet us along the journey of life. And as we walk in pairs through trails lined with Laurel Bays and Coastal Redwoods, we will relive the first disciple’s encounter with Christ along the road to Emmaus. Throughout our week together, meditation on the Two Books of scripture – the little book of the Bible and the big book of Creation – will deepen our experience of the God who sojourns with us, lights our hearts afire, and forges us into his Beloved Community of disciples.