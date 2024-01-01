Blonde Voyage Raffle

Step into the world of blonde voyage, Temecula with our exclusive grand opening event.

Join us in Temecula for drinks, food and music! Come see our BRAND NEW hybrid blonding and extension salon! Whether you’re looking to join our team or be apart of our beautiful clientele! All are welcome!





In addition we are doing a raffle!! For just three dollars you gain entry into our Luxury experience raffle where excitement and prizes await!





The grand prize is a complementary blonding session valued up to $380 ensuring you step out with hair that makes you feel confident wherever you go.





But that’s not all! our second prize winner will receive a luxurious selection of hair products, including shampoo, conditioner, or a product of your choice to maintain your newfound blonde hair





Even our third prize promises indulgence! win a free wash and style appointment, allowing you to witness our talented stylist and action and experience, the magic of blonde voyage, first hand









Secure your ticket for a chance to win these incredible prizes and immerse yourself in an evening of beauty style and luxury. Enter as many time as you’d like!