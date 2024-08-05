RANCOCAS SCARECROWS AND PUMPKINS, OH MY!

Our annual family scarecrow building event and self-guided mystery pumpkin hunt trail is fun for all ages! Build your own scarecrow to take home for your yard or front porch--frame, straw, and clothes provided or bring your own. Clothing (long-sleeved shirts and long pants) also accepted for donation. Inclement weather cancels this program.

