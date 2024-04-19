2024 LPL Foundation's Annual Awards Celebration





📢 You spoke & we listened! Our luncheon's eagerly awaited return promises to be as lively as the Roaring 20s!! 📢

The Lafayette Public Library Foundation presents . . .









"24k in '24: Become a Literary Legend”









Friday April 19, 2024 in the Oil Center - Petroleum Club

Doors open at 11:00am - Lunch begins at 11:30am with program to follow

Featuring local author & jazz musician, Sam Irwin

Business casual or dress to impress in your most dazzling Gatsby-inspired outfit for a chance to win a door prize

Arrive early to mingle, browse the silent auction and hear our BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!









The Lafayette Public Library Foundation is proud to honor the following awardees for their lasting contributions & generous support of our libraries:





Major Donor Award: Family of Dorothy Stevens

Foundation Award: Joe & Ann E. Spell

President's Award: Sonya Branch et al.





Not only is it a celebration to honor our supporters, it also marks the launch of our endowment campaign and LPL Foundation's biggest goal to date!





"24k in '24: Become a Literary Legend" symbolizes blending the richness of traditions with the thrill of the new, where we can foster connections across generations that ultimately surpass age and cultivate understanding.



The Lafayette Public Library is a cornerstone in our community and continues to thrive in big thanks to individuals like you. Your support not only helps us reach our 24k goal, it also serves as a symbol of your impact and a testament to the library’s legacy, forever naming you a "Literary Legend."



Let's make LPL history together. Join us on April 19th and learn how YOU can make the biggest impact that will be admired for generations to come.









It’s your time to shine, Acadiana!













For sponsorship opportunities or other ways to get involved, contact:

Kylin Jordan - [email protected]

Christie Maloyed - [email protected]

Lynette Mejía- [email protected]



