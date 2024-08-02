Gotham Barrel Club's Four Roses Selection Auction

This is for getting a spot on our Four Roses barrel selection team. You'll join the admins plus local bourbon legend Pat McCarthy of Bayway fame as we sample 6-10 barrels of Four Roses and try to come to a consensus on what to take for the group.
Winner must cover their own meals, air travel, hotel, or any other travel costs.
This is for getting a spot on our Four Roses barrel selection team. You'll join the admins plus local bourbon legend Pat McCarthy of Bayway fame as we sample 6-10 barrels of Four Roses and try to come to a consensus on what to take for the group.
Winner must cover their own meals, air travel, hotel, or any other travel costs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!