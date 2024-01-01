60's Trivia Night

Step back in time to the swinging 60's at our groovy Trivia Night! Get ready to put your knowledge to the test while being surrounded by peace, love, and psychedelic vibes.





Join us on April 20th at the fabulous St. John's UCC in Smithton, IL for an evening of trivia and time-traveling nostalgia. Gather your brainiac buddies and snag a table for 8 - there's only a limited number of tickets available, so be quick like a go-go dancer!





Tickets are priced at a bargain at $20 per person or $160 per table. And that's not all! To ensure your taste buds stay delighted and hydrated, we've got you covered with bottomless popcorn, soda, and water.





But hey, we know you like to spice things up! Feel free to bring your own alcohol and other scrumptious munchies from the era. Just remember, man, keep it cool and responsible.





It's time to channel your inner flower child, bust out the bell-bottoms, and gear up for an unforgettable night filled with laughter, friendly competition, and a whole lot of trivia. So mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to have a far out time at our 60's-themed Trivia Night!