Mind Body Soul by The SEEN

"MIND BODY SOUL" will guide attendees through three intimate settings, each individually focusing on enhancing your mental, emotional, and physical state. While providing you tools and practical approaches to reset your mind, body, and soul. Our goal is to leave you with the inspiration and energy to support your first steps of purpose into the new year. Each intimate setting will be led by professionals in the field of Kundalini Meditation/Yoga, mental health and soul/spiritual health.





We encourage you to buy as early as possible since there is a limited number of seats available.