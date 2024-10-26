2025 Horses' Haven Trivia Showdown for Charity

This ticket includes admission to the Horses' Haven Trivia Showdown for Charity and participation in 2 games of trivia.
Food, beverages, and Horses' Haven merch will be available for purchase at the event.
Individual VIP Ticket
$100
This ticket includes admission to the Horses' Haven Trivia Showdown for Charity and participation in 2 games of trivia, one meal ticket, one dessert ticket, an open bar, and Horses' Haven gear.
VIP Table of 6
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Have your trivia team of masterminds assembled? Purchase a VIP table of 6 to ensure your team is seated together.
This ticket includes a full table of 6 VIPs. Each VIP ticket will include admission to the Horses' Haven Trivia Showdown for Charity and participation in 2 games of trivia, one meal ticket, one dessert ticket, an open bar, and Horses' Haven gear. Additionally, your table will receive one free "mulligan" for a round of trivia of your choosing.
When purchasing a VIP table of 6, please include the names of all 6 people to ensure you are seated together and your group's tickets are accounted for properly.
Add a donation for Horses Haven
$
