Prepay for your 2024 MES Carnival tickets! Purchase in bundles of 10, 20, 50, or 100, at $.25 a piece. Minimum purchase is 10 for $2.50.





Tickets are used to pay for booth activities and food purchases. Most booths will cost 2-4 tickets to play. Food options will range from 4-8 tickets.





To pick up tickets, please bring or be prepared to show us a copy of your purchase receipt. We will need to see a receipt or photo ID of the purchaser's name to hand out tickets.





Thank you for your understanding and patience with us as we try out this new system.