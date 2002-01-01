Logo
Monmouth Elementary School PTA
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

2024 MES Carnival Tickets

958 Church St E, Monmouth, OR 97361, USA

Prepay for your 2024 MES Carnival tickets! Purchase in bundles of 10, 20, 50, or 100, at $.25 a piece. Minimum purchase is 10 for $2.50. 


Tickets are used to pay for booth activities and food purchases. Most booths will cost 2-4 tickets to play. Food options will range from 4-8 tickets.  


To pick up tickets, please bring or be prepared to show us a copy of your purchase receipt. We will need to see a receipt or photo ID of the purchaser's name to hand out tickets. 


Thank you for your understanding and patience with us as we try out this new system. 

common:freeFormsBy