23 Nisan - ORTA Children's Day Celebration

🎉 Join Us for a Special Celebration on April 28th, 2024! 🎉





Mark your calendars! This year, we're excited to celebrate 23 Nisan Ulusal Egemenlik ve Cocuk Bayrami (National Sovereignty & Children's Day) at the Tyson Recreation Center in Hillsboro.





Our program is packed with fun-filled activities for children of all ages to enjoy and celebrate!





🎈 Bring your little ones and let them indulge in the festivities!





Don't forget to spread the word! Extend this invitation to your neighbors, friends, and families, and let's come together to make this day truly unforgettable—a celebration of culture and unity!





It is not possible without volunteers help, please look into the volunteer opportunities for this event. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/29DMNNM





We're eagerly looking forward to seeing you there!