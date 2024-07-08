An Hawaiian Christmas - USASOA 2024 Fundraising Gala

One Table of six individuals and the sponsor's name will be listed in the evening's printed program and signage at the gala.
Golden Lei Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
A table for 10 individuals and the sponsor name/or business logo will be printed in the printed program and signage at the gala event, a special recognition will be announced from the podium
Platinum Tiki Torch
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
2 tables of six in front of the podium, special announcement with name recognition as the major sponsors of the gala, (including logo) on all social media platforms, media print, TV, and radio announcements including mail and all print materials for the event. This includes an opportunity to speak from the podium during the program portions of the gala.
Add a donation for United Soldiers and Sailors of America
$
