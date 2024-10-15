SWING DANCE W RAMONA (ONE NIGHT ONLY)

Calling all seasoned Lindy Hoppers! Take your dancing to the next level with Ramona as she dives into the finer details of technique, rhythm, and musicality. This workshop will focus on refining your connection with your partner, enhancing your dance flow, and mastering intricate moves. Ramona’s expert tips and unique insights will leave you inspired and ready to bring more joy and precision to your dancing.

