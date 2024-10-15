SWING DANCE W RAMONA (ONE NIGHT ONLY)

New to swing? Join Ramona to dive into the fun and energetic world of Lindy Hop! Whether you’re starting from scratch or want to sharpen your basics, this class is perfect for you. Learn the foundations of this iconic dance, explore the connection between music and movement, and get comfortable sharing the joy of dance with a partner. Let’s swing!
Advanced Lindy Social - 7:15-9pm
$45
Calling all seasoned Lindy Hoppers! Take your dancing to the next level with Ramona as she dives into the finer details of technique, rhythm, and musicality. This workshop will focus on refining your connection with your partner, enhancing your dance flow, and mastering intricate moves. Ramona’s expert tips and unique insights will leave you inspired and ready to bring more joy and precision to your dancing.
