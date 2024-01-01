On-Camera Class - June

Come sharpen your on-camera skills with Lauren Letherer (Die Hard 2, Days of Our Lives, Hawaii Five-0), and make sure you're ready for your next big gig! Stand out, and be undeniable, in your next self-tape audition.



One night classes - book your spot for one, or both!





Everyone gets their own scene, and you may tape your audition if we work on it together.



$65 per class - no coupons or make-ups available for these.





6 pm start for anyone who hasn't taken the class before, and 6:30 pm for those who have.





Reach out for any questions - [email protected] and 505 521 0088 . Can't wait to play!