100k Cosplay Giveaway!!

As a thank-you to my community for 100k followers on TikTok, I am purchasing and giving away one TotK Link cosplay from DokiDoki Cosplay! The giveaway is free to enter. On [date], I will be randomly selecting one winner to receive the cosplay! If you win the giveaway, I will email you to confirm your details. All I'll need is a shipping address, a valid email, and your costume size.



~Terms~

If the package is lost or damaged in transit, a refund must be made through DokiDoki Cosplay and not through the giveaway provider. The giveaway winner is selected randomly. See the included cosplay below.



https://dokidokicos.com/products/in-stock-size-xs-3xl-dokidoki-n-game-cosplay-costume-blue?variant=44678607274150