Rome 2025 LAND deposit $200.00 non-refundable due October 28, 2024

This is a deposit to confirm or hold our LAND Rome 2025 Trip. This is NON-REFUNDABLE. Completely and utterly non-refundable. Trip dates: April 26 to May 3, 2025. Each deposit PER PERSON is $200.00. So if you have TWO in your group/family going, it would be $400.00. DO NOT make any additional contributions to Zeffy which is the platform we are using for payments. Simply select "Other" in the drop down menu and make the amount zero "0" and the total should be an even $200.00 as an example..

This is a deposit to confirm or hold our LAND Rome 2025 Trip. This is NON-REFUNDABLE. Completely and utterly non-refundable. Trip dates: April 26 to May 3, 2025. Each deposit PER PERSON is $200.00. So if you have TWO in your group/family going, it would be $400.00. DO NOT make any additional contributions to Zeffy which is the platform we are using for payments. Simply select "Other" in the drop down menu and make the amount zero "0" and the total should be an even $200.00 as an example..

More details...