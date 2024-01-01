Potomac Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects
Arlington Wetlands and Stream Restoration Tour Sponsored by Potomac ASLA and Arlington County Dept. of Environmental Services

Zachary Taylor Park (,2900 N Military Rd, Arlington, VA 22207)

Come learn about the restoration of streams and wetlands from conception through construction. The project team will walk us through the design, construction, and ecological function of these unique projects.  Afterwards enjoy lunch with the group in Ballston!

Where:  Arlington, VA (starting at Tributary D - carpool if you can!)
When:  June 6th - 10am-1pm

Stop 1 and Meeting Point: Tributary D Stream Restoration
Stop 2: Ballston Wetland Park
Stop 3:  Lunch in Ballston, location TBD

Specific meeting location will be provided after registration

