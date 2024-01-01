Arlington Wetlands and Stream Restoration Tour Sponsored by Potomac ASLA and Arlington County Dept. of Environmental Services

Come learn about the restoration of streams and wetlands from conception through construction. The project team will walk us through the design, construction, and ecological function of these unique projects. Afterwards enjoy lunch with the group in Ballston!



Where: Arlington, VA (starting at Tributary D - carpool if you can!)

When: June 6th - 10am-1pm



Stop 1 and Meeting Point: Tributary D Stream Restoration

Stop 2: Ballston Wetland Park

Stop 3: Lunch in Ballston, location TBD



Specific meeting location will be provided after registration



