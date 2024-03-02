Logo
Trivia Night Sponsored by Timber Rock Lodge benefiting Healing Souls with Hope

22153 Alberta St, Oneida, TN 37841, USA



Here is more information ...

Trivia Night! Sponsored by Timber Rock Lodge 

  •   until the end
  • Timber Rock Lodge & Spa (map)

Join us in the Great Hall at Timber Rock Lodge for a fun and laughter-filled evening to benefit a great local cause! Grab a group of friends for a table and have a night of fun playing TRIVIA!  Ten rounds of general trivia and between-round contests with $ prizes. 

Proceeds raised go to benefit Healing Souls with Hope whose goal is to make sure each child in Scott County has a great pair of shoes to wear. “Good feet, great shoes to leap forward in life.”  To learn more, go to : https://www.healingsoulswithhope.org/

Tables will be sold for groups of 6 or 8. Each table is responsible for bringing their own snacks/food. “Mulligans” (or free spaces — one per round) can be purchased at the door.

Doors open at 6 pm.  Decorate your table and enjoy visiting with friends from 6-7 pm.

Trivia will begin promptly at 7 pm. 

Price: $25 per person or $120 per table of up to 6 or $160 per table up to 8.  

Light snacks, water and tea available / soda and beer available for purchase on-site.  All other alcoholic beverages are BYOB, but please drink responsibly and find designated drivers for your group, or book a night at Timber Rock Lodge! Get ready for some F-U-N for a great cause!


