Trivia Night Sponsored by Timber Rock Lodge benefiting Healing Souls with Hope

Join us in the Great Hall at Timber Rock Lodge for a fun and laughter-filled evening to benefit a great local cause! Grab a group of friends for a table and have a night of fun playing TRIVIA! Ten rounds of general trivia and between-round contests with $ prizes.

Proceeds raised go to benefit Healing Souls with Hope whose goal is to make sure each child in Scott County has a great pair of shoes to wear. “Good feet, great shoes to leap forward in life.” To learn more, go to : https://www.healingsoulswithhope.org/

Tables will be sold for groups of 6 or 8. Each table is responsible for bringing their own snacks/food. “Mulligans” (or free spaces — one per round) can be purchased at the door.

Doors open at 6 pm. Decorate your table and enjoy visiting with friends from 6-7 pm.

Trivia will begin promptly at 7 pm.

Price: $25 per person or $120 per table of up to 6 or $160 per table up to 8.

Light snacks, water and tea available / soda and beer available for purchase on-site. All other alcoholic beverages are BYOB, but please drink responsibly and find designated drivers for your group, or book a night at Timber Rock Lodge! Get ready for some F-U-N for a great cause!



