Envisioning Our Future

Hosted by
About this event
If you have discretionary income and a strong desire to support and protect the Earth, while participating in regenerative practices, please join us. You can donate $5,000 or more at any time. Its tax deductible, too!
We'd so appreciate your one-time donation!
Please just send us your contact information to [email protected]. When we're ready for your workshop, or to partner with your organization, please know that we'll determine the best ways we can help each other.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!