Hosted by

Church and Community of the Earth

About this event

Envisioning Our Future

Flow Funders
$5,000

If you have discretionary income and a strong desire to support and protect the Earth, while participating in regenerative practices, please join us. You can donate $5,000 or more at any time. Its tax deductible, too!

Donors
$100

We'd so appreciate your one-time donation!

I'll give what I can
$25
It's what I've got
$10
Presenters & Partners
$1

Please just send us your contact information to [email protected]. When we're ready for your workshop, or to partner with your organization, please know that we'll determine the best ways we can help each other.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!