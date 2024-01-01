Cafe Utopia

Amazon and Starbucks are the behemoths of the 21st Century, much like Big Steel and Big Auto were at the beginning of the 20th Century. Now, as then, mass strikes herald a labor uprising that may shape the working person's future for decades to come. Café Utopia engages the individuals and organizations behind the current unionization movement in the creation of an original dystopian comedy that speaks to this urgent moment in America. Authored by Gwen Kingston, the play involves breakout sessions where audiences get to dialogue with one another as they enjoy a Café Utopia signature "Wheatgrass Roots Justices" smoothie.