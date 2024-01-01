Yoga In The Barn- October 14th 9:30am-11:00am

Join us for a yoga session in our barn led by certified yoga instructor Maggi Aebi! Enjoy the serene sounds of horses munching on their hay and birds chirping while Maggi leads you through this class. You may even be graced with the presence of our barn cat, Poppy. She likes to drop in on events when it is convenient for her schedule!





Based in Mars, Maggi has been teaching yoga as a vocation for the past 15 years, specializing in practicing yoga and breath work to help manage anxiety, particularly for those who have experienced trauma. She works with Military Communities when invited to help manage PTSD with the tools of Yoga and Guided Relaxation. Maggi is the founder of Yoga on Mars, she no longer owns it but continues to teach Yoga in multiple locations, like our barn!

We are honored to have Maggi join us on the farm to lead us in a yoga practice alongside our horse friends!





When: Saturday, September 16th from 9:30am to 11am

Where: Orchardview Stables

5179 Wexford Run Road

Wexford, PA 15090





Please note: spots are limited. Registration is first come first serve.

Cost per participant is $35





If you have not done a yoga class here, please plan to arrive 15 minutes prior to the start of class so we can get some information from you and get your spot set up in the barn.

Cancelations less than 24 hrs. prior to the start of the class will not be given a refund.