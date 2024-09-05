Tri-Region Forum 2025 Sponsorships

Please see Sponsorship Brochure for full package details. As the one and only Event Sponsor, Highlights include Premium Promotion Pre/Post Event, Banner Ads in all websites and emails, full first page ads in event program, company recognitions throughout conference signage, complimentary premium table at Industry Expo, Keynote & Workshop options and comped tickets for event registration and parties. Exclusive invitation to VIP Event and dedicated Welcome signage with company logo at registration desk.
Skyline Package
$10,000
Please see Sponsorship Brochure for full package details. Only 2 of these sponsorships are available and have the following highlights: Standard promotion pre/post event, company half page ad in all programs, logo on all websites, company recognized throughout conference signage, complimentary premium table at Industry Expo, Spotlight presentations at Industry Luncheon, Official Welcome Party Sponsor, and comped tickets for event registration and parties.
Foundation Sponsor
$5,000
Please see Sponsorship Brochure for full package details. Standard promotions pre/post event, half page ad in all programs. Logos included on all websites, conference signage, complimentary table at Industry Expo, promo items in registration bags, comped tickets for even registrations and parties.
Keystone Sponsor
$2,500
Please see Sponsorship Brochure for full package details. Highlights include, company representation through quarter page ad in event program and logos on all conference signage with recognition at all general assemblies. Option to add Company branded items for registration bags. Additional opportunities for Industry Expo table (extra fee)
Blueprint Sponsor
$1,000
Please see Sponsorship Brochure for full package details. Social Media promotions in all regions on all channels, logos on all websites, conference signage and event programs. Opportunity for company merch in registration bags.
Specialty Sponsor - Hospitality Suite
$1,000
Promoted Hospitality Suite Sponsor - with signage and recognition at conference. - This package is limited to 3 companies - one per each day of conference.
Specialty Sponsor - NAWIC Night Out
$3,000
This sponsorship supports our NAWIC Night Out - an offsite entertainment venture (TBD). Attendees will be transported to the event space. Promotions to include signage and recognition at the event.
Specialty Sponsor - Lanyard Sponsor
$750
Sponsorship provides lanyards for all attendee badges - with or w/out company logo. - 1 available
Specialty Sponsor - Hotel Digital Key
$750
Logo'd digital key cards for all attendees with booked rooms - Art to be provided by client.
Specialty Sponsor - Gala Cocktail Hour
$1,000
Be celebrated at our biggest night of the year by hosting our cocktail hour prior to our Awards Gala, sponsorship includes signage at the bars and recognition at the event.
Specialty Sponsor: T-Shirt
$4,000
T-shirts with company logos for NAWIC Night Out with the Atlanta Braves. Tshirts will be red that say "Brave Women" on the front.
Expo Table Only - Standard
$500
Join our Industry Expo and be an exhibitor reaching 500+ attendees and over 400 member companies! This ticket is only for sponsors/vendors that do not already have a table included in another sponsorship package. 8' Table with skirt included.
