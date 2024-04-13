2024 Lights & Sirens Bash

Join the Ronnie Williams Foundation for the 2024 Delaware Lights & Sirens Bash and Taste of Blue event benefiting Delaware law enforcement causes and special units. April 13, 2024 / 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

This year we have added "A Taste of Blue" featuring Chef Robbie Jester as he partners with local police officers to present special Bash tastings.

This is the premier event for showing your support for all Delaware law enforcement. Several LE charities and multiple special units from several agencies will benefit from the event proceeds, thus furthering their impact on the Delaware communities they serve.

It will be a night of music, auctions, raffle items from local businesses, and door prizes. Included in your ticket price is a buffet with the main course, side items, beer, wine, and desserts. DJ, games, and giveaways throughout the night!

Benefits: Ronnie Williams Foundation, State and Local FOP Lodges, Friends of the Mounted Patrol New Castle County