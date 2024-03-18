Animal Welfare Alliance Resource & Education of NH

Animal Welfare Alliance Resource & Education of NH

About this event

Support AWARE of NH: 2024 Putts for Paws Golf Tournament Sponsorships

6 Mountain Laurels Dr

Nashua, NH 03062, USA

Presenting Sponsor item
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
● 10-minute presentation to golfers during lunch ● Sponsor Logo on all Prominent signage ● Banner at registration ● Two Hole Sign Sponsorships ● Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on the Website ● Sponsor Logo on Event Registration Page ● Prominent mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag ● This package includes 4 Golfers ● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Drink Cooler Sponsor item
Drink Cooler Sponsor
$3,500
● Sponsor's logo will be on the Drink Cooler that each player receives upon check-in ● Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year ● Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag ● This package includes 2 Golfers ● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Visor Sponsor item
Visor Sponsor
$2,500
● Sponsor's logo will be on the visor that each player receives upon check-in ● One Hole Sign Sponsorship ● Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year ● Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag ● This package includes 2 Golfers ● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Tumbler Sponsor item
Tumbler Sponsor
$2,500
● Sponsor's logo will be on the tumbler that each player receives upon check-in ● One Hole Sign Sponsorship ● Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year ● Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag ● This package includes 2 Golfers ● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Golf Ball Sponsor item
Golf Ball Sponsor
$1,500
● Sponsor's logo will be on a sleeve of golf balls that each player receives upon check-in. ● Banner at registration ● Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year ● Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag ● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Swag Bag Sponsor item
Swag Bag Sponsor
$1,200
● Sponsor's logo will be on the Swag Bag that each player receives upon check-in. ● Banner at registration ● One Hole Sign Sponsorship ● Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year ● Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag ● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Hole-in-One Caribbean Cruise Sponsor item
Hole-in-One Caribbean Cruise Sponsor
$1,000
● All golfers will have the opportunity to win a 5 night, 6 day Caribbean Cruise for two! Airfare, room, food and drink for two people included. ● Banner at registration ● Hole Sign Sponsorship ● Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for one year ● Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag ● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
25K Cash Prize Shootout Sponsor item
25K Cash Prize Shootout Sponsor
$750
● Sponsor the $25,000 Cash Prize Shootout, offering 4 fortunate players the opportunity to win $25,000 with a hole-in-one! ● Banner at shootout hole ● Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag ● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Golf Ball Air Cannon Sponsor
$600
● Banner at Air Cannon table ● Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag ● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year **We will reward the closest cannon shot for the day with a 4 Day/3 Night All-Inclusive Resort Getaway. The location choices are in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas. The value of this stay is over $1,200.
Beverage Cart Sponsor item
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$500
● Signage on Beverage Cart ● Hole Sign Sponsorship ● Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag ● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Snack Shack Sponsor item
Snack Shack Sponsor
$500
● Banner on Snack Shack ● Hole Sign Sponsorship ● Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag ● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Koozie Sponsor item
Koozie Sponsor
$500
● Sponsor's logo will be on the Koozie that each player receives upon check-in ● Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag ● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Gift Card Tree Sponsor item
Gift Card Tree Sponsor
$350
● Company Signage on tree topper ● Company logo on each ornament ● Company envelope for gift cards ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag ● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Small Business Sponsor item
Small Business Sponsor
$350
● One Hole Sign Sponsorship ● Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year ● The ability to set up on the tee box with your own table and meet golfers face-to-face ● Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag ● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Lunch Sponsor item
Lunch Sponsor
$300
● Company Signage at the Luncheon ● Hole Sign Sponsorship ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag ● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Hole Sign Sponsor item
Hole Sign Sponsor
$150
● Sponsor Logos on a sign displayed at one of the holes in the course ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag

